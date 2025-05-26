Ethiopian Women's Federation Hosts 3rd Nat'l Conference

- The Ethiopian Women's Federation has successfully convened its 3rd National Conference under the theme "Building a Just and Democratic System." held here.

The event focused on advancing women's rights, strengthening social justice, and promoting inclusive democratic governance in Ethiopia.

The conference brought together a diverse group of participants, including government officials, civil society leaders, women's rights activists, and development partners. These stakeholders engaged in thoughtful dialogue aimed at identifying practical strategies to empower women and enhance their role in Ethiopia's political, social, and economic spheres.

In her opening remarks, the Ethiopian Women's Federation Representative President Askale Lema underscored the significance of the event. "Today, we stand at a crucial juncture in our nation's history," she said.

"This conference is not just an event--it is a call to action. Together, we must create an environment where women are not only heard but are central actors in the democratic process. Our mission is to ensure every woman is empowered to claim her rightful place in society."

Askale also pointed to the Federation's ongoing efforts to boost women's political participation and economic independence. She highlighted the establishment of several women-led economic associations as a practical step toward achieving gender equality and financial empowerment.

Also addressing the gathering,Women and Social Affairs State Minister Hikma Keyredin emphasized the urgent need for translating policy commitments into concrete actions.

She reiterated that true progress requires designing and implementing inclusive strategies that foster supportive environments for women across all sectors. "Ensuring the prosperity and success of women is essential to building a just and equitable society," she noted.

Throughout the conference, participants explored pressing issues including gender-based violence, women's access to leadership roles, economic inclusion, and the importance of education and legal protection. Panel discussions and workshops also focused on aligning national efforts with global gender equity frameworks.

As the Federation continues its advocacy and grassroots organizing efforts, it called on all stakeholders--government, civil society, and the private sector--to actively engage in this national dialogue. By doing so, it hopes to pave the way for a more just, inclusive, and democratic Ethiopia.