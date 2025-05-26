East Africa: Ethiopia's 13th Under-20 Athletics Championships to Take Place Next Week

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) has announced that the 13th Ethiopian Under-20 Athletics Championships, alongside the 4th Ethiopian Under-18 Athletics Championships, will be held from May 26 to June 1, 2025, in Dire Dawa City.

The Federation's President, Commander Seleshi Sehen, highlighted the significance of these championships, stating that the event aims to identify and nurture talented athletes who can represent Ethiopia on the international stage, thereby reinforcing the nation's esteemed position in the world of athletics.

"The championships are not just a competition; they are a crucial step in our efforts to recruit strong athletes for the future," Commander Seleshi remarked. In a recent press release, he explained that the selected athletes will have the opportunity to compete in the upcoming African Championships for athletes under 18 and under 20, scheduled to take place in Abukata, Nigeria.

EAF Communication Head, Mehari Negash, emphasized the federation's commitment to developing young athletes from the grassroots level. "We are focused on creating pathways for youth athletes to fill the ranks of our national teams in the future," he stated.

The championships will also provide under-20 athletes from various regional clubs with a platform to showcase their talent and secure opportunities for their athletic careers, he added.

The event is expected to attract a total of 1,192 athletes from eight regions, two city administrations, and 35 clubs, making it a significant gathering for young talent in Ethiopian athletics. As preparations continue, the federation remains optimistic about the impact of these championships on the future of athletics in Ethiopia.