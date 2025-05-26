East Africa: Ethiopia Goes Global - Premier's Tech Tour Eyes Digital Breakthrough

- In a bold move to fast-track Ethiopia's digital transformation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has conducted a series of high-level industry tours in Paris, France, engaging with world-leading technology firms and innovation hubs.

The visits mark a strategic push to harness international expertise and forge partnerships that will help Ethiopia emerge as a center for innovation and digital technology in Africa.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister , the tour was heavily focused on advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, and next-generation telecommunications. Prime Minister Abiy, accompanied by a high-level delegation, visited several innovation powerhouses, emphasizing Ethiopia's readiness to engage with global leaders in the tech sector.

One of the key stops was Station F, the world's largest startup campus and a renowned incubator for private-sector technology ventures. The facility serves as a global epicenter for entrepreneurship and innovation. As Ethiopia seeks to nurture its own startup ecosystem, the visit offered valuable insights into fostering a dynamic, investor-ready environment for tech-based enterprises.

Though Ethiopia's startup scene remains in its nascent stage, it is showing remarkable potential, fueled by a youthful, tech-savvy population and rapidly expanding digital infrastructure. Government initiatives such as Digital Ethiopia 2025 are paving the way for growth by promoting innovation in priority sectors including fintech, agritech, and e-commerce.

Complementing this vision is Ethiopia's newly introduced Startup Proclamation, a landmark legislative framework designed to tackle major barriers facing entrepreneurs--chiefly access to finance, regulatory hurdles, and limited institutional support. The law aims to establish a vibrant, legally protected startup ecosystem that can attract both domestic and international investment.

The Prime Minister's visit to Nokia France headquarters further underlined Ethiopia's interest in frontier technologies. Nokia's Paris facility is at the cutting edge of research in 5G and 6G networks, fiber optics, AI, and energy-efficient technologies. During the tour, the Ethiopian delegation explored demonstrations in fiber sensing, power-saving innovations, and next-generation network labs--offering a preview of how such technologies could be adapted to Ethiopia's context.

Another notable stop was Thales Research & Technology (TRT) France, the research arm of the Thales Group, specializing in aerospace, defense, and AI-driven technologies. As Ethiopia eyes digital transformation not only for economic growth but also for strategic sectors like national defense and infrastructure, Thales' interdisciplinary approach to innovation presents key learnings for future collaboration.

These high-level engagements reflect Ethiopia's proactive approach in leveraging global partnerships to leapfrog into the digital age. They also signal the country's ambition to play a leading role in Africa's tech-driven future by drawing on international expertise while nurturing local talent and innovation.

As Prime Minister Abiy continues to pursue a digitally empowered Ethiopia, these visits are more than symbolic--they represent a deliberate strategy to integrate global best practices and position Ethiopia as a serious contender in the international tech arena.