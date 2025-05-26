Ethiopia: Over 600 Ethiopians Benefit From Erasmus+ Scholarship Opportunities

-Ministry calls for deepening Ethiopia-EU education partnership

- Over 600 Ethiopians have benefited from free education opportunities through the Erasmus+ education and training program since 2010, said the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry's Academic Affairs Executive Director and National Erasmus+ Representative, EbaMijena (PhD), told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that over 600 Ethiopians have benefited from free education opportunities through Erasmus Mundus scholarships provided by the European Union's education and training support since 2010.

He pointed out that Ethiopia has consistently ranked among the top 10 performing countries globally and within the top 5 in Africa in terms of student selection and applications to the Erasmus Scholarship Program since 2004.

According to Eba, for the 2024-2025 academic year alone, the European Union has granted full master's scholarships to 48 Ethiopian students through its flagship education initiative, the Erasmus+ Program. These students will pursue two-year, full-time postgraduate studies at various prestigious universities across 12 European countries.

"The Erasmus program has made Ethiopia one of its most significant beneficiaries. It supports higher education through scholarships and academic cooperation, strengthening both individual careers and national human capital development," said Eba.

He stressed that the education and training partnership between Ethiopia and the European Union should be strengthened and continued by improving its quality and relevance. It is also necessary to strengthen links between education and training institutions and implement effective development partnerships.

The master's degrees awarded through the Erasmus Mundus Joint Programs are coordinated by university consortia, which include institutions from at least two EU Member States. In the previous academic year (2023-2024), 53 Ethiopian students received the same scholarship.

Like their predecessors, this year's recipients will study in 12 European countries, pursuing degrees across a wide range of fields. The program not only supports academic advancement but also fosters cultural exchange, language learning, and professional development, he highlighted.

In addition to higher education, Ethiopia has also benefited from Erasmus+ initiatives in the areas of sports and youth activities.