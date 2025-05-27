Sudan: 'Sudanese Refugee Girls Raped in Chad' As Darfur Crisis Deepens

Kounongou Camp / Gaga Camp / Farchana Camp / Bindisi Locality / Foro Baranga Locality / Wadi Salih Locality / Mukjar Locality — Reports indicate that two young Sudanese girls were raped after leaving Kounongou refugee camp in eastern Chad, near the West Darfur border, to gather firewood last Friday, exposing the worsening dangers faced by displaced communities as violence and deprivation spread across the region.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that four girls, aged between 12 and 13, left the camp to collect wood when they were allegedly intercepted by four young Chadian men armed with sticks. Sources state, the attackers beat the girls and raped two of them, while the other two managed to escape and alert camp authorities.

Chadian police later arrested the suspects. One of the survivors was transferred to hospital in critical condition, while the other was treated at the camp's health centre.

The assault has sparked outrage among refugees and aid workers, highlighting the chronic insecurity in and around camps sheltering over one million Sudanese who fled the war at home. Refugees say they are left vulnerable as protection measures remain limited and international attention fades.

'Food suspension'

Also in eastern Chad on Friday, hundreds of refugees in the Gaga refugee camp abandoned their shelters and walked more than 50 kilometres to Farchana camp, protesting the suspension of food aid for five consecutive months.

Families, including women and children, arrived at Farchana camp exhausted and hungry after walking through the night. Witnesses said many blamed armed groups for looting humanitarian supplies last month, which halted distribution and deepened the crisis.

Displaced people called for the immediate resumption of food rations, compensation for missed deliveries, and the dismissal of camp officials accused of negligence. Others demanded essential items such as mosquito nets and bedding as health conditions deteriorate.

Food distribution resumed at Gaga camp following mounting pressure from refugee committees.

'Darfur civilians trapped between armed groups and collapse'

In Central Darfur, where the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) maintain widespread control, insecurity is surging. Armed attacks, killings, and looting have become daily realities for civilians.

Three people were killed when armed men raided a market in Bindisi locality, on Thursday. The incident reportedly inflamed tribal tensions in the area, prompting fears of escalating clashes. Residents appealed for urgent intervention from both local authorities and humanitarian agencies, warning that lawlessness is pushing communities to the brink.

'Fuel crisis'

A deepening fuel shortage has brought life to a standstill in several parts of Darfur. Residents in Foro Baranga in West Darfur, and in Wadi Salih, Bindisi, and Mukjar localities in Central Darfur reported that petrol imports from Chad were halted three months ago for unknown reasons, pushing the price of a single container to SDG190,000.

The shortage has stopped flour production in several towns, and farmers warned that the upcoming planting season could fail without immediate fuel deliveries.

Food prices have also surged. A kilo of sugar now sells for SDG1,800, a bar of soap for SDG900, and beef for SDG9,000, leaving many families unable to afford basic goods.

'UN withdraws exam support refugee students'

Students at the Kounongou refugee camp told Radio Dabanga that the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has withdrawn financial support for this year's Sudanese secondary school certificate exams, scheduled for June.

Previously, UNHCR covered costs for transport, meals, lodging, and healthcare. This year, students have been informed they must fund the entire process themselves.

Pupils urged the agency to reverse the decision, warning that many will be unable to sit the exam without assistance. UNHCR has not yet responded to requests for comment.