Zimbabwe: Too Draconian, Anti-Citizens, Outrightly Heartless - Chamisa Slams New Broadcasting Act Compelling Motorists to Pay Zbc Licence Before Acquiring Zinara Licence

27 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised the new Broadcasting Services Amendment Act, which compels every motorist to obtain a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) TV and radio licence before acquiring a Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) licence and vehicle insurance.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the controversial Act into law more than three months after parliament gave it the go-ahead.

The most contentious element of the new broadcasting Act is clause 15, which requires all motorists to pay the ZBC licence fee first to be eligible to renew their vehicle licences with ZINARA and, similarly, to obtain vehicle insurance.

Responding to the Act on X on Monday, Chamisa described the new law as draconian.

"A new law requiring motorists to buy a radio licence before renewing their vehicle licences that has been signed into law is too draconian, anti-citizens and outrightly heartless," Chamisa said.

He added: "So a person who owns a car pays Zinara, ZBC, insurance and toll gate -- how are people supposed to survive? When shall all this end? Citizens are being pauperised left, right and centre. Why does the citizenry of this country deserve such uncaring and heartless leadership?"

Chamisa went on to argue that there is no justification for ordinary motorists to be burdened by the ZBC fundraising law, pointing out that the public broadcaster has become a propaganda machine for Zanu PF, rather than serving the public interest.

"What are people supposed to do with all this cruel taxation? Why must I pay for a service I don't use? Why should I pay for partisan propaganda, where I am attacked in person and demonised from dawn to dusk? Do we have a parliament in Zimbabwe?" Chamisa added.

Earlier this month, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe urged Information Minister Jenfan Muswere to reconsider the bill before it was signed into law, and to revise it in line with recommendations from the public, as reflected in the parliamentary report following public hearings in December last year.

According to the parliamentary report on public hearings specifically regarding clause 15, many participants felt this was a discriminatory law, as it only mandates vehicle owners to pay for ZBC services, while ignoring other members of the public.

