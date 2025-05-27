Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - in Djugu, Monusco Supports Market Reopenings to Reduce Community Violence

press release

Joël Bofengo and Jorkim Jotham Pituwa

"All communities gather here." Christine Gbosi has been selling goods at the Dzudda market for several years. Her face beams despite the sweltering heat, because she can once again carry out the sole activity that provides her financial support. Like many others markets in Ituri, Dzudda market closes whenever violence erupts. These closures divide communities. In order to break this cycle, MONUSCO has initiated dialogue forums to bring communities together and promote trade as an alternative to conflict.

Until recently the Dzudda market had been closed since 2022 due to intercommunal violence between the Hema and Lendu communities, which resulted in many casualties.

Bringing Communities Together

When the market is open, several hundred people gather at the market daily to buy and sell vegetables, livestock, and manufactured goods. A major commercial hub in Djugu, Dzudda market's closure plunged many families into financial hardship. That's why Christine's face lights up on this sunny morning in May when the market reopened. "I'm very happy because all the communities come together here. The market is full. That's what we wanted. We can find everything we need," Christine says joyfully.

The reopening is the result of several months of mediation and discussions led by MONUSCO's Civil Affairs Section. Aware of the importance of public spaces like markets, schools, and hospitals in community life, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo works to ensure these spaces remain accessible, fostering peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and resilience among the population.

"We Want Peace"

To achieve these results, MONUSCO has worked closely with local authorities, traditional chiefs, and community leaders. After weeks of consultations, agreements were signed, and recommendations were made. As a result, four markets have been able to reopen: Dzudda, Masumbuko Gina, and Nyampala.

"We appreciate the reopening of this market, which had been closed due to intercommunal violence. This recovery was made possible thanks to MONUSCO's intervention. It's an encouraging sign. That said, I urge the Lendu and Hema communities to avoid behavior that threaten peace. Social cohesion relies on ongoing interaction. The two communities must stay in contact," emphasizes Héritier Dhesa Dezunga, a member of the civil society in the Bahema Nord chiefdom and a regular at the Dzudda market.

Christine, for her part, fears the return of violence. She believes only peace allows for good business. "We don't want war anymore. We want peace," insists the young vendor as she walks among the stalls. At the Rhoo site for internally displaced persons, the impact of the reopenings is also being felt. Without access to return to their home villages, displaced populations now have an opportunity to restart their livelihoods and provide for their families.

Patrols to Deter Militias

The Gina and Nyampala markets, which had been closed for several months, have also reopened. On May 9, MONUSCO's Civil Affairs Section, accompanied by Nepalese peacekeepers, brought together local leaders, community chiefs, and authorities from both villages to revive dialogue between the Hema and Lendu.

This reconciliation process is supported by peacekeepers conducting regular patrols, sometimes jointly with the Congolese national police and army, to ensure the safety of civilians visiting the markets. This brings relief to residents, who are once again able to access spaces of exchange, interaction, and community life. This dynamic is welcomed by local leaders, who view these commercial spaces as key levers for reconciliation and lasting peace in the region.