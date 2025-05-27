Kenya: Flush Out Criminals Hiding in Our Community, Elgeyo-Marakwet Leaders Urge

Political leaders and officers from the Kenya Police Service listen to residents of Chesongoch and Tot in Marakwet, where the slain priest, Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett, met his brutal death.

Leaders from Elgeyo-Marakwet County continue to condemn the senseless killing of Tot Catholic Parish Priest, Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett, saying the time to flush out the few criminals hiding within the community is now.

Led by Governor Wisley Rotich and Senator William Kisang, the leaders condemned the gruesome killing of the priest, described as a bubbly personality and a peace ambassador, by suspected bandits in the Mlimani area of Tot, Marakwet East. They called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the killers.

Speaking during a peace meeting at Chesongoch Primary School, an event also attended by Deputy Inspector General of the Police Service Eliud Lagat, the leaders said the incident was a serious setback to ongoing peace efforts in the Kerio Valley.

Senator Kisang specifically dismissed claims that non-locals were being targeted by bandits in the region, stating: "As the people of Elgeyo-Marakwet County, we are saying there is nobody called a non-local in Kerio Valley."

"We love all our visitors. Ask our teachers and government employees. Please do not be afraid, we are not bad people. Let us work together as a team. When we see a bad person, let us not hide criminals in our midst," pleaded an elder , Benjamin Kimaiyo.

"To all those working here but who are not originally from this area, teachers, KUPPET leadership, doctors, contractors, and others, I want to assure you that we will provide adequate security," affirmed Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat.

He also commended the local community for their cooperation in efforts to apprehend the priest's killers and to work towards lasting peace in the region.

"Elgeyo-Marakwet is Kenya. We are all Kenyans. Every Kenyan has the right to work here as a citizen of this country. We want our teachers, health workers, and contractors to come back and continue with their work here in Kerio Valley," added Senator Kisang.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich having a word with Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service , Eliud Lagat during a peace meeting in Chesongoch Primary School in Tot, Marakwet East.

"To the youth, please, reform," he added. The leaders noted that the majority of those involved in cattle rustling and banditry were young people, but also acknowledged that many had reformed in recent years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Governor Rotich called on local residents to identify and surrender the criminals who killed cleric within three days, as agreed during the meeting.

"The position is that members of the public have agreed to provide information that would lead to the arrest of the killers, and that is good progress," he said.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang described the shooting of man of God as "painful, regrettable, and mind-boggling."

"He was just a man of God. Why did they kill him? The truth is, those participating in these killings are known by the community," said Governor Sang.

"I hope by Thursday, we will have answers, because this is deeply painful, especially for his parents," he added.

Kerio South MP Gideon Kimaiyo urged security officers to work more closely with the community. The killing of Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett was avoidable," he said.

The DIG confirmed that police officers will be deployed to schools across the Kerio Valley to ensure the safety of learners, teachers, and other staff.