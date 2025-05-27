South Africa: Police Calls On Gauteng Residents to Ignore Shutdown Messages

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has cautioned members of the public against spreading WhatsApp messages that seek to mobilise communities to shut down and block highways, close schools and shut down the American Embassy and Consulate today.

The message further urged the closing of targeted food outlets in Gauteng.

General Masemola cautioned those behind this message to refrain from spreading fake news and misinformation.

"Members of the public are warned that this WhatsApp message only seeks to instil fear, bully community members and incite violence. Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore this WhatsApp message and refrain from sharing it further," he said in a statement.

He assured all residents living in Gauteng that police in the province under the command of the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni - working closely with other law enforcement agencies such as JMPD, TMPD and EMPD, National and Provincial Traffic authorities and private security - are on high alert and will not tolerate any lawlessness.

"Everything from businesses, schools to services will be fully functional and operational and accessible. There will be no-highway shutdown or road closures.

"We are not going to allow lawlessness and acts of criminality, those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law, will be dealt with accordingly. The N1 Sandton, N1 Pretoria and M1 and M2 motorways will be opened," said General Masemola.

The SAPS said all law enforcement agencies are on high alert and will leave nothing to chance.

"We also call upon our communities to also work with us by distancing themselves from any acts of lawlessness, in the best interest of all people living in Gauteng.

"We call on all people in Gauteng to uphold the law and to say no to any action aimed at breaking the country's laws," he said.