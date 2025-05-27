South Africa: Tributes Continue to Pour in for Activist Gertrude Shope

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has joined the nation in mourning the passing of anti-apartheid veteran Gertrude Shope.

Ma Gertrude Shope passed away on Thursday, 22 May 2025, at the age of 99.

Lamola described Shope as a remarkable woman who led an extraordinary life as a teacher, trade unionist, chief representative of the African National Congress (ANC), President of the ANC Women's League, and Member of Parliament (MP).

As a freedom fighter, Shope faced exile in several African and European countries during the apartheid era.

She was honoured with the National Order for Meritorious Service (Silver) for her exceptional public service.

Lamola emphasised that Shope's name will remain engraved in the hearts of South Africans and all freedom-loving people around the world.

"Ma Shope selflessly dedicated her life to the cause of freedom and the attainment of equal rights and dignity for all," said Lamola.

In August 2015, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) launched the Gertrude Shope Annual Dialogue Forum on Conflict Resolution and Peace-making, aimed at promoting the role of women as peacemakers and mediators.

Lamola said the continuation of the Gertrude Shope Annual Dialogue Forum will preserve Shope's legacy as a freedom fighter and peacemaker, ensuring that her teachings are not lost to future generations of diplomats.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Friday, Parliament said her life was a symbol of courage and resilience, navigating some of the darkest chapters in our country's history.

"She remained unwavering in her conviction that all South Africans deserved to live with dignity in a society free from racism, oppression, and inequality."

According to Parliament, Shope's contributions extended far beyond the country's borders.

"While in exile, she rallied international solidarity for the anti-apartheid cause, becoming one of the most compelling global voices in the fight against apartheid. Her voice echoed across continents, exposing the cruelty of the system and calling the world to action."

After returning to South Africa during the democratic transition and the unbanning of political parties, she was elected as the first President of the re-established ANC Women's League.

"She continued to serve with humility and dedication, mentoring others and uplifting the communities she worked with, always reminding us that the struggle was not over until dignity, justice, and equality became a lived reality for all."

Parliament has extended its deepest condolences to the Shope family, her comrades, and all who walked with her on the long, noble road to freedom.

"We bow our heads in mourning, even as we raise our voices in honour of a life lived in service of justice, peace, and human dignity."