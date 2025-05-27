South Africa Infrastructure Symposium Kicks Off

The much-anticipated fourth annual Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) led by Infrastructure South Africa is expected to kick off in Cape Town today.

The two-day symposium brings together government leaders, infrastructure funding representatives, construction sector representatives and technical experts to discuss and share strategies and best practices for infrastructure development in the country.

Government leaders from all over the continent are also expected to attend.

Speaking to SAnews on the eve of the symposium, Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson said key discussions will be had on the importance of infrastructure development as an enabler of economic growth.

"[Today] we will start off with our leaders' summit in Cape Town where all of the African Ministers, MECs and Ministers in the South African government will be [holding] discussions on infrastructure and how important it is to economic growth and development.

"We will then be having a number of G20 country focused sessions that will be led by Ambassadors and Deputy Ministers. Then on Tuesday, the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] will be addressing us on the key importance of infrastructure for the seventh administration," the Minister said.

As well as showcasing South Africa and Africa's infrastructure investment opportunities, the symposium will also include:

· Announcement of the top 12 Infrastructure Priorities for project preparation 2025/2026 Financial Year.

· The launch of the 2nd Edition Construction Book.

· New international partnerships and co-operations stemming from international visits.

· Provide a progress update on the Strategic Integrated Projects as well as the Infrastructure Fund Project Pipeline.

· Provide a progress report on last year's Top 12 projects and others receiving Project Preparation funding from ISA.

· Unpack thought leadership work and contributions to the infrastructure discourse in the country.

"We will also be announcing a number of multi-billion rand infrastructure investments that have qualified for preparation funding.

"This really just puts to pay what we have said from the beginning that we want to turn South Africa into a construction site that drives growth, drives job creation and ultimately builds a better South Africa for everyone that calls this wonderful place their home," Macpherson said.

An example of a multi-billion rand government infrastructure build is the Potsdam Waste Water Treatment Plant in Cape Town.

On Sunday, Macpherson, Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala together with Ministers of Infrastructure and Development from several African countries, toured the facility which is undergoing upgrades worth some R5.2 billion.

"It's the largest investment in the country and its fully funded by [the City of Cape Town]. It was very interesting to see the kinds of technology that is being used and how important wastewater infrastructure is to have a functioning city and communities," Macpherson told SAnews.

The civil and engineering part of the construction is expected to be completed in October 2027.

"It's these types of infrastructure projects that we need to rollout at pace and scale as quickly as possible across the country," the Minister said.