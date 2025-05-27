South Africa: Majodina Calls for Youth Involvement in Water Sector

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has emphasised an urgent need to attract more young people into the water and sanitation sector.

Speaking during an outreach programme at Bensonvale Methodist Church in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, on Friday, Majodina highlighted the critical role youth must play in addressing the country's water challenges.

The outreach formed part of the Department of Water and Sanitation's broader initiative to build a strong pipeline of skilled professionals who can ensure the delivery of clean water and dignified sanitation to all communities.

As part of the outreach, 700 learners from 15 top-performing schools in disadvantaged communities received new school uniforms, an initiative aimed at both celebrating learners' academic achievement and alleviating financial burden on families.

The day also featured a water and sanitation career exhibition, aimed at inspiring young people to pursue professions in this critical sector.

Learners were introduced to a wide range of career paths available in the water and sanitation sector, including engineering, environmental science, infrastructure development, and policy making, all vital to South Africa's sustainable development goals.

In her keynote address, Majodina stressed the importance of youth involvement in shaping the future of water management.

She said young people's energy and innovation are essential to addressing the country's growing water challenges.

"You may come from a disadvantaged area, but that should never define your future. The water sector needs passionate young minds who are ready to make a difference," Majodina said.