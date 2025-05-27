South Africa: Majodina Calls for Youth Involvement in Water Sector

26 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has emphasised an urgent need to attract more young people into the water and sanitation sector.

Speaking during an outreach programme at Bensonvale Methodist Church in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, on Friday, Majodina highlighted the critical role youth must play in addressing the country's water challenges.

The outreach formed part of the Department of Water and Sanitation's broader initiative to build a strong pipeline of skilled professionals who can ensure the delivery of clean water and dignified sanitation to all communities.

As part of the outreach, 700 learners from 15 top-performing schools in disadvantaged communities received new school uniforms, an initiative aimed at both celebrating learners' academic achievement and alleviating financial burden on families.

The day also featured a water and sanitation career exhibition, aimed at inspiring young people to pursue professions in this critical sector.

Learners were introduced to a wide range of career paths available in the water and sanitation sector, including engineering, environmental science, infrastructure development, and policy making, all vital to South Africa's sustainable development goals.

In her keynote address, Majodina stressed the importance of youth involvement in shaping the future of water management.

She said young people's energy and innovation are essential to addressing the country's growing water challenges.

"You may come from a disadvantaged area, but that should never define your future. The water sector needs passionate young minds who are ready to make a difference," Majodina said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.