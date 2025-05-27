South Africa: KZN Premier Calls for Unity and Efficiency Amid HIV Budget Cuts

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has called on all stakeholders involved in the province's HIV response to align their efforts with the resources currently available, and to make every effort count under tighter budgets.

"We have entered an era where we must tailor our interventions to fit the size of our cloth. Yet, despite financial limitations, we must continue to fight on," Ntuli said.

Ntuli made the call when he was addressing the members of the Provincial Council on AIDS (PCA) during a sitting in Mayville.

The remarks came amid growing concern over the recent withdrawal of R1.5 billion in funding from the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a critical global HIV/AIDS initiative supported by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The decision has affected more than 5 000 jobs and disrupted service delivery in health, education, and social development.

"This sudden withdrawal has disrupted the lives of thousands and set back our long-term plans. While we respect the sovereignty of nations, we hope President Ramaphosa's current visit to the United States will reopen negotiations and possibly reinstate the funding," the Premier said.

Despite these setbacks, Ntuli commended the work of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), which he described as a "model of multi-sectoral coordination" that has helped reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV and extend life expectancy in the country.

He also stressed the importance of focusing on vulnerable populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender individuals, and people who inject drugs.

A key focus of Ntuli's address was the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB, and STIs (2023-2028), particularly the 95-95-95 targets: ensuring 95% of people know their HIV status, 95% of those diagnosed are on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

He urged stakeholders to urgently resolve internal structural alignment within the provincial AIDS council and its relationship with SANAC's national framework.

"To serve the people of this province effectively, we must resolve any internal impasses. Transparency must guide our governance," he said.

The Premier further acknowledged the impact made by the PCA in mobilising communities and delivering services but urged stakeholders not to relent in their efforts.

"While KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest HIV burden, we are fighting back--together. And this is a fight we must win."

The Premier also referred to the national budget tabled by Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, expressing hope that the new fiscal framework would bring clarity and stability to government programming in the months ahead.