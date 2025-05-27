Kenya Clarifies Stance - 'We Only Recognize the Federal Government of Somalia'

Nairobi - The Government of Kenya has issued a clear statement reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In an official communiqué released by Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government emphasized that it fully recognizes the Federal Government of Somalia based in Mogadishu as the sole legitimate authority representing the entire country, including all its regional states.

The statement comes just days after Somaliland's leader, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro), visited Kenya and held a meeting with President William Ruto -- a trip that sparked speculation over Kenya's stance toward Somaliland.

Kenya clarified that while it may engage with regional administrations such as Jubbaland and Somaliland to enhance cooperation in security and trade, any such engagements will be communicated to and coordinated with the Federal Government of Somalia.

"All interactions with regional entities will be conducted in consultation with the Federal Government of Somalia," the statement read.

Kenya reaffirmed that its foreign policy is based on the principles of respecting national sovereignty, resolving conflicts peacefully, and non-interference in the internal affairs of neighbouring states. It explicitly stated that it does not recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

This statement is widely seen as an attempt to ease tensions and dispel any misunderstandings surrounding Kenya's relations with Somali regional authorities. It reinforces Kenya's consistent support for Somalia's unity and territorial integrity.