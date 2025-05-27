Nigeria: Explosion Reported Near Nigerian Army Barracks

26 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian Army announced the explosion on its X handle on Monday evening.

An explosion has occurred near the Nigerian Army's Mogadishu cantonment in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The cause of the explosion and possible casualties have not been determined.

"Explosion At Bus Stop Opposite Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja. Situation Under Control," the army wrote.

It promised to provide further details of the explosion.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details in subsequent reports.

