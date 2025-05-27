Somalia's PM Praises Religious Affairs Minister Robow for Effective Leadership

Mogadishu, May 26 — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday praised Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs Mukhtar Robow for what he described as effective and results-driven leadership during a visit to the ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu.

Barre said the ministry had become a model for how government institutions could rebuild and deliver services through cooperation between the Somali public and the federal government.

"This is a clear example of self-reliance and institutional development," Barre said, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery and promote transparency across government.

The Prime Minister commended Robow and his team for their work in upgrading infrastructure and expanding social services, calling it a reflection of the government's broader push for good governance.

Robow, a former Islamist militant who joined the government in 2022, has led the ministry during a period of reform aimed at modernising its operations and expanding its role in public affairs.

Barre's visit is part of a wider government campaign to accelerate institutional reforms and reinforce accountability in state agencies.