Somalia's national disaster agency (SoDMA) has fiercely denied accusations that it delivered irrelevant aid, calling the allegations an insult to frontline forces battling terrorism.

"These weren't leftovers -- they were lifelines," said Dr. Abdullahi Muse, SoDMA's Health Director. "Every dose was meant for those shedding blood to protect Somalia."

On May 24, SoDMA airlifted medical aid to Mokoqori, supporting regional forces fighting Al-Shabaab alongside the national army in one of Somalia's active warzones.

Chairman Mohamud Moalim led the mission with regional officials, assessing frontline needs and coordinating medical support under intense logistical constraints.

Immediately after, a regional official falsely claimed SoDMA sent "unwanted supplies." The agency blasted the claim as misinformation that endangers lives and undermines national defense.

"These lies hurt more than SoDMA," said a spokesperson. "They hurt the men defending Somalia -- men who need medicine, not politics, on the frontlines."

Two tons of medicine were prepared, but helicopter weight limits forced the team to deliver just one ton -- fuel and personnel took the remaining capacity.

Each Agusta Bell helicopter holds two tons, but mission safety required space for fuel and essential staff, restricting cargo to one ton of medical aid.

Still, what arrived mattered: antibiotics, painkillers, fluids, wound treatments, and infection medicines -- all hand-picked to serve combat medics treating frontline injuries and battlefield sickness.

"These supplies weren't generic," said Dr. Muse. "They were chosen to keep our fighters alive -- for bullet wounds, fever, infection, shock, and trauma in battle."

The Somali Disaster Management Agency provides a constructive overview of Commissioner @MahamuudMoallim's recent visit to #Moqokori District in #Hirshabelle State. #SoDMA pic.twitter.com/BHNIrlxWoX

-- SODMA Somalia (@SoDMA_Somalia) May 26, 2025

The 28-item cargo included Dexamethasone, Ceftriaxone, Amoxicillin, ORS, Gentamicin, Ranitidine, Zinc, Ibuprofen, Albendazole, and IV fluids -- every unit vital to survival in combat conditions.

Logistics officers confirmed each item was inspected, documented, and tailored for emergency military use -- nothing expired, useless, or mismatched reached the operation zone.

SoDMA's team also found worsening conditions in Mokoqori like dry wells, halted health center construction, and extreme strain on civilian.

"Our wells are drying. Our health post is empty. But the medicine gave hope," said a local resident. "It showed someone still cares we survive."

SoDMA said disinformation disrupts missions, endangers troops, and emboldens terror groups. Aid must move faster than lies -- and always reach those who defend us.

"Lies won't stop us," said Moalim. "We stand with the soldiers, the medics, the people. Somalia's defenders deserve support, not smear campaigns or sabotage."

Reported by Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare