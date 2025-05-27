Rwanda: 'Ubutwenge' Alcoholic Drink Banned Over Safety Concerns

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) has banned the manufacture, distribution, and consumption of Ubutwenge, a ginger-flavoured local alcoholic drink due to non-compliance with quality standards.

Rwanda FDA iramenyesha abaturarwanda bose ko yakuye ku isoko inzoga yitwa UBUTWENGE, yakorwaga mu buryo butemewe, kandi ikaba itujuje ibipimo by'ubuziranenge. _________ Rwanda FDA informs the public that the alcoholic drink UBUTWENGE (Ginger-Flavoured), illegally... pic.twitter.com/kxtfdsf58l-- Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (@RwandaFDA) May 26, 2025

In a statement issued on Monday, May 26, Rwanda FDA informed the public that the alcoholic drink "illegally manufactured by INEZA Ayurvedic Ltd in Musanze District, has been recalled and prohibited due to non-compliance with quality standards."

As noted, the drink was found to be non-compliant with the standard for plant-flavored alcoholic beverages (RS 344:2023).

"Laboratory analysis revealed that the product does not comply with the relevant product standards," reads the statement.

Citing Law Nº 003/2018, which outlines the agency's mandate, Rwanda FDA announced immediate enforcement measures where consumers are instructed to stop drinking Ubutwenge to avoid potential health risks, and retailers must immediately remove the product from their shelves and return it to their respective distributors.

The manufacturer, Ineza Ayurvedic Ltd, is required to safely dispose of all returned stocks immediately, and wholesalers are required to accept all returned products from retailers, return them to the manufacturer, and report the quantities to Rwanda FDA.

As stressed, the public's health and safety remain a top priority, Rwanda FDA warned that non-compliance with the directive may attract legal consequences.