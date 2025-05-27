Egypt: House Approves Egypt-Serbia Free Trade Agreement

The House of Representatives approved during its plenary session on Monday, May 26, 2025, under Speaker Hanafy Gebaly Presidential Decree No. 115 of Year 2025 concerning a free trade agreement between Egypt and Serbia.

According to a report of the joint committee of the House's Economic Affairs Committee and the offices of the Planning and Budget and Foreign Relations Committees, the agreement comes within the framework of the two countries' interest in strengthening trade exchange, and industrial and investment ties, as well as enhancing and developing economic and trade relations in a manner that opens up broader horizons for cooperation.

The agreement also aims to double the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Serbia over the next five years, compared to the current value that is worth 89 million US dollars.

