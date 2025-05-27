South Africa: DA Calls for Calm and Unity As Athletics SA Faces Troubling Turmoil Ahead of Elections

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls for calm, unity, and transparency in light of worrying developments at Athletics South Africa (ASA) ahead of its scheduled elections on 31 May 2025 at Garden Court OR Tambo.

The formal request by ASA President, Mr James Moloi, for police presence at the elections raises serious red flags. Electoral processes within sports federations should be peaceful, democratic exercises, not events that require law enforcement to prevent unrest. The fact that such a request was deemed necessary signals a federation in disarray and teetering on the edge of chaos.

This deterioration is further evidenced by legal threats from license holders, the withdrawal of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) nominees, and reports of additional provincial pullouts. The looming presence of the police at what should be a straightforward elective meeting is unprecedented and deeply shameful.

The DA calls on all ASA members and stakeholders to rise above factionalism and recommit to unity, transparency, and integrity. These elections must not be tainted by intimidation or interference. They must be governed by fairness, the rule of law, and a shared commitment to the long-term wellbeing of South African athletics.

Sadly, this latest turmoil is not an isolated incident. It reflects a persistent pattern of dysfunction, frequently evident when ASA appears before the Portfolio Committee in Parliament. Time and again, the federation has shown an inability to manage its governance, finances, and internal processes, choosing instead to prioritise internal squabbles, often at the taxpayer's expense.

This persistent instability detracts from the achievements of our athletes, who continue to excel in spite of the administrative chaos. Just this week, 19-year-old Bayanda Walaza broke his own South African U20 100m record with a world-class 9.94-second sprint in Zagreb. Moments like these should be celebrated nationally, not overshadowed by boardroom drama.

ASA must get its house in order. Our athletes deserve more than mismanagement and infighting. They deserve a federation that reflects the principles of accountability, professionalism, and unity. Their talent and dedication should be matched by leadership worthy of the South African flag they proudly represent.