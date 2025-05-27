Namibia: Oshana Records 26 Drowning Cases in Five Months

A total of 26 drowning cases have been recorded by the police in the Oshana Region between January and May 2025, with most of these incidents occurring during February and March.

In an interview on Monday, Oshana police commander, commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria in an interview with Nampa on Monday, noting that 16 drowning deaths were recorded between February and March alone.

Sakaria said the victims range from a six-year-old child to a 65-year-old pensioner.

The latest incident involved a 29-year-old man from Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region, who drowned on Saturday while fishing in a man-made dam at Oshakati.

The deceased was identified as Mukelebai Herre Nasikambo, who was employed as a domestic worker in Onawa village, alongside his girlfriend.

According to Sakaria, the man was in the company of his girlfriend when the tragedy occurred at the Omatale Gakatumale man-made dam at Onawa.

"It is alleged that he was fishing with his girlfriend when he entered the water with the intention of retrieving a fish that had become entangled in an empty floating cooldrink container," he said.

As Nasikambo swam, he became exhausted and called out for help. His girlfriend who was at the water's edge sought assistance, but unfortunately, it arrived too late, said Sakaria.

The body of the deceased was recovered by divers from the police's Special Reserve Force.

In light of these incidents, Sakaria urged members of the public to avoid deep water to prevent further tragedies.