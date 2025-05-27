Rwanda: Study Reveals Alarming Mental Health Cases in Domestic Workers

A study conducted by HDI Rwanda in 2024, involving 875 domestic workers in the City of Kigali has revealed alarming mental health concerns within this population.

According to HDI Rwanda, a civil society group that advocates for and supports, inclusive, health-friendly policies and services for everyone regardless of social, cultural, economic or any other status, the findings indicate that of the 875 domestic workers, 287 (32.5%) reported experiencing suicidal ideation which is "defined as thinking about or considering suicide."

"Additionally, 84 individuals (9.5%) reported having made plans to take their own lives, while 69 (7.8%) had attempted suicide. Most participants were aged 18-26, with women more likely to experience suicidal ideation than men (35.3% vs. 25.7%)," stated HDI Rwanda.

"The participants mentioned the several risk factors including having a chronic medical condition, working in households with more than five members, being breadwinners for over 5 children and being employed as a domestic worker for an extended period."

Last October, as Rwanda marked the World Mental Health Day, with a focus fostering mental well-being in workplaces, officials at Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) emphasized the need to create supportive, safe, and healthy work environments, as the basics to promoting employees' mental health and boosting productivity.

According HDI Rwanda, the physically and emotionally demanding nature of domestic work, couples with personal responsibilities and health issues, contributes to high psychological stress in this group.

"Our organization continues to actively advocate for the recognition of the unique mental health challenges faced by domestic workers, urging stakeholders to address these issues with targeted support and solutions."