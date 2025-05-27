Namibia: Immigration Ministry Claims N$100 Million in Visa-On-Arrival Revenue

The new visa-on-arrival system has already generated N$100 million in revenue and allowed 70 000 visitors and tourists to enter the country since its inception.

This is according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security in a statement on Monday aimed at debunking a recent Spotlighting Namibia article.

The ministry claimed the system is fully operational and producing tangible results. The proceedings are being paid into the State Revenue Fund with the aim to support national development initiatives.

The ministry further highlighted that the operational process for arriving passengers has been streamlined, using an example of an international flight which arrived at Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday.

The flight "arriving from Frankfurt, carried 243 passengers, saw the first individual report to immigration at 08h12 and the last cleared by 09h27. The entire group was processed in just one hour and fifteen minutes, averaging 19 seconds per passenger."

The public are cautioned to disregard unverified and speculative information.

"Assertions made in the article regarding widespread chaos, disorder and excessive waiting times are wholly unsubstantiated," the ministry wrote.

"The contents of the article are not only factually incorrect but appear to be a deliberate attempt to distort public perception, create confusion, and discredit a successful national policy that has significantly enhanced both Namibia's immigration systems and its tourism sector."