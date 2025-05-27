Angolan Govt Announces Issuance of U.S.$64 Million Bonds for Dam Construction

Luanda — The Angolan government announced the issuance of public debt bonds worth up to 64 million US dollars to finance the construction and rehabilitation of 43 dams in the southern province of Namibe, as part of its strategy to raise funds for sustainable water infrastructure projects.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, the operation called "Kissonde" is essentially aimed at raising funds in both foreign and national currency and is being carried out in the "bookbuilding" format, with original maturities of between 5 and 8 years.

The operation, which covers all investors, runs from May 26 to June 4, 2025, and interested parties should contact any financial institution authorized to operate in the local securities market, namely banks, distribution companies and securities brokers.

With a maturity of up to February 15, 2029 (5 years) and September 15, 2031 (8 years), the Bonds have an interest rate of 5% and 7%, respectively.

A Public Debt Bond is a financial instrument or public loan that the Government makes to finance its expenditure. In this process, the investors who buy the bonds become creditors of the government.

Expected impact

The Finance Ministry said the operation will have a substantial impact in various areas, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with an emphasis on the social, economic and environmental areas.

In the social sector, it is expected the improvement of living conditions, especially in rural areas, with increased access to drinking water and irrigation, as well as reducing poverty and increasing the resilience of local communities in the face of climate and water challenges.

In the economic field, the emphasis is on boosting agriculture, increasing food production and crop diversification, which will contribute to local economic growth.

It will also create direct and indirect jobs in the areas of construction, operation and maintenance of the dams, as well as stimulating other economic sectors, such as commerce and industry.

In the environmental field, the loan will serve to improve the management of water resources, with the construction of infrastructures that help mitigate the effects of drought and desertification, as well as creating the potential for more efficient water management, contributing to environmental conservation and the sustainable development of Namibe province. ACC/QCB/AMP