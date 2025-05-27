West Africa: Tinubu Departs for Lagos to Mark Ecowas 50th Anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will leave Abuja for Lagos, on Tuesday, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The ECOWAS golden jubilee was flagged off in Accra last month.

The Lagos event will include reenacting the 1975 declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Victoria Island.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement said President Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS, will highlight the economic bloc's milestones.

The Chairman of the NIIA and former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, will review the bloc's 50-year journey, which panelists at the NIIA will later analyse.

The only surviving Head of State who signed the ECOWAS declaration, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), will participate in all the ceremonies and deliver a speech at the Eko Hotels.

Dr Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, will deliver the welcome address.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu will, on Saturday, May 31, commission some projects of the administration.

Among them are Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, the flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the 7th Axial Road.

The President will virtually commission Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road and Yakasai-Zalli Road and flag off the Kano Northen By-pass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur Malumfashi, and Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.

President Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.