Rwanda Cabinet Approves Air Service Agreements With 12 Countries

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, on Monday, May 26, approved the ratification of bilateral air service agreements between the government of Rwanda and the governments of 12 countries.

The countries are Eswatini, Guinea, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Zimbabwe, Georgia, France, Poland, Oman, Suriname, and Canada. Bilateral air service agreements are treaties between two countries that permit international commercial air transport services between their respective territories.

Statement on Cabinet Resolutions of 26/05/2025

These agreements enable the operation of air transport services, facilitating the movement of people, cargo, exports, and imports, thereby strengthening business ties and promoting tourism between Rwanda and the partner countries.

On Monday, the Cabinet also discussed strategies to boost private sector investment, increase exports, and streamline the public investment portfolio.

The government also approved a data sharing policy aimed at establishing a unified framework for secure, efficient, and legally compliant data sharing across public institutions.

Periodic reports on Rwanda's implementation of international human rights treaties were also approved.

The cabinet approved a ministerial order concerning the guardianship of children by the state and intercountry adoption.

The Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources informed the Cabinet of the 18th National Agriculture Show, is scheduled to take place at Mulindi, Kigali, from June 18 to 27.

The Minister of Trade and Industry informed the Cabinet of the 2025 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Annual Meeting, scheduled to be held in Kigali from October 6 to 10.