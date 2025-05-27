Africa: Rwanda's Inkomoko Among Africa's Fastest Growing Companies

Inkomoko Entrepreneur Development Ltd, a Rwandan social enterprise company, has been named the 8th fastest-growing private company in Africa -- the highest-ranked company in East Africa and the only one from Rwanda to make the list.

The FT ranking, compiled in conjunction with research company Statista and now in its fourth year, ranked businesses according to the compound growth rate between 2020 and 2023.

Inkomoko, which began operations 12 years ago, says it has invested over $35 million, supporting more than 100,000 entrepreneurs and impacting over 1.2 million people in Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, and more recently in Chad.

"This isn't just our growth story -- it's our clients' and the communities we serve," said Emmanuel Mugabo, Inkomoko's Rwanda Managing Director. "Every business we support is a reminder that talent is everywhere but what is missing is access -- and that's something we can fix together with partners, investors, and policymakers."

Inkomoko operates across refugee camps and host communities supporting micro and small businesses with the tools they need to grow.

The social enterprise has set an ambitious goal to invest $150 million in 550,000 small and micro businesses by 2030.

"This recognition from the Financial Times is an honor," added Mugabo. "But the real measure of our success will be how many others join us in this work."

Inkomoko and Uganda-based Numida Technologies Inc. are the only East African businesses ranked among Africa's top 50.