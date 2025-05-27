Central Africa: Is the Havila Ideology a New Tool of Imperialism in the Great Lakes Region?

opinion

I had not paid much attention to the so-called Havila ideology until I began following its founder on social media. His frequent posts and commentaries on the persecution of the Batutsi in Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo began to draw attention.

He was articulate, passionate, and persuasive--so much so that many young Batutsi across the Great Lakes Region of Africa (GLRA) began to follow him as if he were a spiritual guide.

But the more I listened, the more it became clear that his ideology is not just controversial--it's potentially dangerous. The Havila narrative, though cloaked in historical revisionism and biblical references, threatens to undermine the fragile interethnic relations between Batutsi, Bahutu, and other communities in the GLRA.

This article outlines what the ideology claims and why we believe it poses a serious threat to peace, unity, and security in the region.

The claims of the Havila ideology

According to Professor Yochannan Bwejeri, a Mututsi from Burundi and founder of the Havila Institute, the Batutsi are descendants of the biblical Israelite tribes of Judah and Dan. He claims their ancestral land--Havila--is located south of Ethiopia, encompassing areas including Burundi, Rwanda, Kivu, Masisi, Shaba, Tanzania, and Malawi.

Bwejeri argues that some Batutsi clans trace their lineage back to the followers of Moses, who allegedly left Egypt and later departed Israel after the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem to establish their homeland in Havila. He asserts that when European colonisers arrived in the region in the 1800s, they were struck by the Batutsi's resemblance to Israelites.

He further claims that Batutsi have suffered historical misfortune due to a so-called "lost memory," manipulated and corrupted by Catholic missionaries such as Mgr. Léon Classe and Mgr. Perraudin. This, he says, has resulted in the falsification of Batutsi history.

A conference held in Brussels on October 10, 1999, marked the academic inauguration of the Havila Institute. At the event, Bwejeri promoted the Judaization of all Batutsi, under the symbols of the Star of David, the Drums of Solomon, and fragments of the Ten Commandments--purported markers of the "Mosaic Covenant" and of the Batutsi's "lost Hebraic identity."

A dangerous rewriting of history

One of the most disturbing elements of the Havila ideology is its portrayal of the Bahutu--along with other Bantu peoples--as "migrants" brought into the region by Catholic missionaries. According to the ideology, the Bahutu were introduced to the Great Lakes Region to displace the Batutsi, who are depicted as the rightful owners of the land.

Such claims are not only historically inaccurate--they are inflammatory and divisive. This narrative dangerously revives colonial-era ideas that categorised African peoples using the discredited Hamitic hypothesis, which favored Tutsi groups as "more civilized" and closer to Caucasians than the Hutu.

We have extensively documented Rwanda's true origins and the distortion of these ethnic categories in previous articles in this newspaper.

What is deeply troubling is that this ideology is being promoted today, under the guise of rediscovering "true history." Its followers cast the Bahutu as foreign migrants and the Batutsi as divine landowners and victims of a long colonial conspiracy.

The Havila Institute, based in Belgium and possibly funded by Western actors, raises further questions. Can we ignore the parallels between this narrative and the colonial ideologies of the past? Could it be that what is presented as anti-colonial resistance is, in fact, a new form of imperial manipulation--planting seeds of division that could erupt in future conflict?

Whether knowingly or not, this ideology mimics the destructive identity frameworks imposed by European colonists. Its message flips the roles of victim and perpetrator while fostering resentment and a sense of ethnic supremacy. In doing so, it threatens to destabilise a region that is already fragile.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A call for vigilance and unity

Africa today is writing a new chapter--one defined by unity, vision, and dignity. Across the continent, nations are moving away from conflict and division, building inclusive societies rooted in resilience and shared values.

The Great Lakes region cannot afford to be dragged back into the divisive narratives of the 19th century. Our leaders, thinkers, and citizens must stand firm against ideologies that jeopardise peace, reconciliation, and progress.

Let us focus instead on historical truth, mutual respect, and inclusive development. As we prepare to delve deeper into our ancient roots--such as the story of the real queen of Bigo bya Mugeni--let us do so with wisdom, not with ideologies that divide us.

Until next time, stay blessed, stay united.