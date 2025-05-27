Nigeria: Tinubu Stops Takeover of 4,794 Revoked FCT Lands As Defaulters Get Fresh 14-Day Grace

President Bola Tinubu has halted the forceful takeover of 4,794 revoked lands in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for non-payment of Ground Rent for prolonged years.

Consequently, defaulted have been given a fresh grace period of two weeks to pay off their debt or risk losing their properties.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Land Administration, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, on Monday night.

LEADERSHIP reports the enforcement of the takeover order by the FCT Administration earlier on Monday, leading to the shutting down of many private and public business centres.

"Today, May 26, 2025, we commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

"Properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals were affected. This demonstrates the Federal Capital Territory Administration's commitment to carrying out its functions without fear or favour.

"However, the President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has intervened. Therefore, by Mr. President's intervention, holders of the affected properties now have 14 days (TWO WEEKS) to settle the outstanding Ground Rents, with associated penalties.

"For properties in the Central Area, the sum of N5 million will be paid by the defaulters as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

"Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay the sum of N3 million as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

"Defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I and Garki II will pay N2 million as penalty in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

"Also, all those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister's Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days (TWO WEEKS) to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.

"Furthermore, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has granted a 14 days (TWO WEEKS) grace period to all property holders in the FCT to pay up their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O)/Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, or risk revocation of those titles.

"Going forward, the Minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people," Nwankwoeze stated.