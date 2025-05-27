Nigeria: Army Confirms Abuja Explosion, Says Situation Under Control

The Nigerian Army has confirmed explosion at the bus stop opposite the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja, saying the situation was under control.

According to a military source, the suicide bomber bearing about six mortar was stopped on top of the bridge linking Mogadishu Barrack and Guzape District of Abuja.

The source said the suicide bomber was coming from the Nyanya Mararaba axis, coming into the town before he was stopped.

He said two persons sustained injuries while the suicide bomber was eliminated.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Appolonia Anele did not respond to messages seeking confirmation on the incident.

However, a post on the Nigerian Army official X handle (former Twitter) confirmed the incident.

"Explosion at bus stop opposite Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja. Situation under control.

However, at the time of filing this report, details of the incident were not provided by the Army.