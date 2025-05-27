Nigeria: Suspected Suicide Bomber Killed in Abuja Explosion

A suspected suicide bomber was killed while two other persons sustained injuries following an explosion that rocked a bus stop close to the Mogadishu Military Cantonment at Asokoro District, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abuja, on Monday.

Both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police have confirmed the incident.

The Nigerian Army said the explosion that took place at a bus stop opposite Mogadishu Cantonment, popularly known as Abacha Barracks in Abuja, is under control.

According to military sources, the suspected suicide bomber, who was carrying about six mortars, was stopped on top of the bridge linking Mogadishu Barracks and Guzape district.

The source said the suicide bomber was coming into Abuja city centre from the Nyanya-Mararaba axis on the Abuja-Keffi highway before he was stopped.

The source said two persons sustained injuries while the suicide bomber was killed.

Acting director of Army Public Relations, Lt-Col Appolonia Anele, did not respond to messages seeking confirmation of the incidence; however, a post on the Nigerian Army Official X handle confirmed the incident.

"Explosion At Bus Stop Opposite Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja. Situation Under Control. Details later," the post said.

The Army did not, however, provide details of the incident when this report was filed.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force said it had commenced an investigation into the explosion that rocked the Mararaba-Nyanya bypass on Monday.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, while confirming the incident, said at approximately 2:50pm on Monday, the FCT Police command received a distress report regarding an explosion along the Mararaba-Nyanya bypass.

"Upon receipt of the report, officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed. The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents," SP Adeh said.

One male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

The police further added that "a comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion. The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as there is currently no cause for alarm," he said.

Adeh urged Abuja residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons, objects, or movements to the nearest police station, or contact the Command through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on December 31, 2010, a bomb attack occurred at the Mammy Market within the Mogadishu Cantonment) in Abuja, killing several persons. The explosion, which was attributed the Boko Haram terrorist group, occurred at about 7:30 PM local time, during New Year's Eve celebrations. Police confirmed four fatalities and 13 injuries, but news reports put their death toll closer to 30 victims.

However, the last bombing incident in Abuja occurred on January 6, 2025, at the Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in Kuchibuyi, Bwari Area Council. According to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, three men from Katsina visited the school owner, Mallam Adamu Ashimu, bringing with them an improvised explosive device (IED). While handling the device on the school veranda, it detonated, resulting in the deaths of two of the men and injuries to the third man and a female trader.

The FCT Bomb Squad confirmed the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) and the school owner was taken into custody for questioning.