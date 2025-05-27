South Africa: Tragedy as Bus Crashes Off Bridge in KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - May 27, 2025

Three people have died and at least 12 others were seriously injured after a bus plunged off a bridge in Maidstone, oThongathi.

Tragedy as Bus Crashes Off Bridge in KwaZulu-Natal

Three people were killed and at least 12 others were seriously injured this morning when a bus plunged off a bridge in Maidstone, oThongathi, north of eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, reports SABC News. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the crash occurred after a motorist witnessed the bus veering off Gopalall Hurbans Road and crashing through the bridge's safety barriers. Upon arrival, RUSA officers found the bus lying on its side, roughly 25 metres below the bridge. Emergency services remain on the scene and are attending to the injured. The area is still being assessed.

Crime Stats Reignite Western Cape Policing Devolution Debate

Calls for the devolution of policing powers in the Western Cape have resurfaced following the release of crime statistics, which showed 1,068 murders between January and March, down from 1,112 the previous year, reports EWN. However, gender-based violence and arson cases have increased. The Democratic Alliance, which has long advocated for devolved policing powers, renewed its call through Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Anroux Marais, citing SAPS understaffing and resource shortages. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has also expressed his support, saying he will write to Parliament's police portfolio committee to back the proposal.

Tributes Pour in for Beloved Radio Host Darren Scott

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for South African veteran radio host Darren Scott, who passed away after battling stage 4 malignant melanoma, reports IOL. Scott, remembered for his passion for radio, wit, creativity, and charitable work, had worked at East Coast Radio, 5FM, Radio Bop, Jacaranda's 'Just Plain Breakfast,' and most recently at Hot 102.7FM. Fans and colleagues described him as a radio legend, reflecting on how his voice had shaped their lives and recalling his vibrant presence both on and off the air.

