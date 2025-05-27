Nigeria: Govt Commences Payment of Minimum Wage Arrears to Civil Servants - Official

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

The federal government has commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

The OAGF said many federal government employees have confirmed receipt of the payment, adding that others that have not yet received will do so.

The OAGF said the Accountant General of the Federation, Babatunde Ogunjimi, never said the N35,000 wage award was excluded from 2025 Budget as reported by some online media.

The Office said the Accountant General of the Federation didn't brief the press on the wage award issue and assured that outstanding arrears would be paid as promised by the government.

The OAGF said the payments would be done in instalments of N35,000 for five months.

Bawa Mokwa

Director (Press and Public Relations)