Kenya Moves 21 Critically Endangered Rhinos to New Sanctuary in Laikipia County

26 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

Kenya has launched an ambitious initiative to expand the habitat for the critically endangered eastern black rhino.

The translocation of 21 rhinos to the 90,000-acre Segera Conservancy in Laikipia County was officially inaugurated by the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano.

Footage shows a team of wildlife specialists conducting thorough medical examinations on the rhinos before carefully guiding them into specially designed transport crates for relocation to their new habitat by truck.

The project, led by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in collaboration with the ZEITZ Foundation, aims to ease pressure on existing rhino sanctuaries operating beyond their ecological capacity while laying the groundwork for a genetically diverse and sustainable population in a new, secure environment.

