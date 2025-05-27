Nigeria: FIRS Denies Owing Ground Rent, Demands Apology Over Office Seal-Off

It maintained that all dues had been paid, including those on the affected offices.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has denied claims that it owes ground rent on any of its Abuja properties and has demanded a public apology from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for sealing off one of its offices.

On Monday, FCTA officials shut the FIRS' facilities over what they described as the non-payment of ground rent on the buildings located at No. 12 and 14 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5. The move, the FCTA said, was part of an enforcement campaign targeting property owners allegedly defaulting on statutory land charges.

But FIRS said the action was unjustified and described the invasion of its premises as both embarrassing and avoidable. It maintained that all dues had been paid, including those on the affected offices.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Revenue House in Abuja, Director of Facility Management at FIRS, Tyofa Abeghe, said a demand notice issued by the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) in September 2023 was honoured within three months.

"A demand notice from Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) dated September 2023, asking for ground rent on the properties was honoured with a payment of N2, 364, 003 three months after the notice was issued.

"Frustrated that the payment had not receipted and treasury receipt issued, Abeghe wrote a letter dated February 19, 2024, requesting that the payment be confirmed and the same receipted.

"The letter, which was duly acknowledged by the front desk office of AGIS, was neither responded to nor the payment receipted," a statement by Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, quoted Mr Abeghe as saying at the briefing.

FIRS officials said the seal-off could have been avoided if FCTA had verified its records. "As a law-abiding agency, FIRS does not owe FCTA ground rent on any of its offices in FCT on anywhere, including the ones invaded by these officials.

"For clarity, on the two offices sealed which are located on Plot 627, Sokode Crescent, a sum of N2, 364, 003.26 covering ground rent on the properties for the fiscal year 2000 to 2024 has since been paid," said Kunle Ogidi, special adviser on infrastructure.

The agency also questioned the logic behind the action. "FIRS has about seven offices on Sokode Crescent alone," said Mr Adekanmbi. "Why would we pay for five and leave out two? Does that even make sense?"

The agency accused FCTA officials of "administrative rascality" and acting without due diligence. The payment, made in 2023, was one of several the agency has made over the years to cover ground rent on its properties in the capital.

The FIRS said the two sealed properties were just part of a longer list of paid-for plots and insisted it had written formally to AGIS requesting treasury receipts for all payments.

In a letter dated 19 February 2024, the agency asked the AGIS to reconcile the payments and issue official treasury receipts. The letter listed nearly two dozen transactions, including those for properties in Wuse, Durumi, Katampe Extension, and the Central Area.

FCTA officials have yet to respond to FIRS' defence and demand for an apology.