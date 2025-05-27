Nigeria: Govt to Review Adoption Rules to Prevent Abuse

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim explained that the move aims to ensure children's rights and welfare are protected, and that adoption procedures are transparent, efficient, and child-centred

The federal government is set to review its adoption regulations to strengthen the adoption process and prevent violence and other forms of abuse against children.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made this known at a press conference organised in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI) ahead of the Children's Day celebration on Monday in Abuja.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim explained that the move aims to ensure children's rights and welfare are protected, and that adoption procedures are transparent, efficient, and child-centred.

She added that plans are underway to roll out revised National Creche Guidelines to regulate and prevent abuse in childcare facilities.

"We are establishing the Child Protection Knowledge and Data Centre. We are finalising the Child Protection Services structure, including formal protection, reporting, response, and rehabilitation," she said.

"We are also promoting the approved six-month maternity leave for new mothers and two weeks' paternity leave for new fathers."

She added that the government is also working to strengthen the Nigerian Children's Parliament at both national and state levels.

"We recognise it as a vital platform for child participation, leadership, and advocacy on development issues.

"The voices of our children matter, and we must amplify them in shaping policies that affect their present and future," she said.

Also, Duncan Harvey, Country Director of SCI, stressed the importance of including children in identifying challenges affecting them and proposing solutions.

Mr Harvey said: "Children are not just victims; they are part of the solution. Support child-led platforms, peer support groups, safe spaces, and school clubs that encourage children to speak up and support one another.

"Involve children in developing school rules and anti-bullying policies. Incorporate empathy, respect, and conflict resolution into the children's syllabus.

"Engage children in feedback sessions and policy reviews to ensure their voices shape school culture and anti-bullying measures," he said.

(NAN)