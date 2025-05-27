Nigeria: Govt Validates Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan

The National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination (NTF-CCE) has, in collaboration with stakeholders, validated the costed National Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan.

They reviewed and validated the plan yesterday in Abuja during the national validation workshop with representatives drawn from the federal and state ministries of health, academia, partner organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, and members of the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination (NTF-CCE).

A statement from the NTF-CCE signed by Co-Chair, Media and Communications, Ayo Osinlu, said the plan aligns with the WHO's 90-70-90 targets and represents a strategic effort to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat in Nigeria.

The statement said the validated plan is set to advance to finalisation, marking a major step toward a cervical cancer-free Nigeria.

"Participants engaged in thematic breakout sessions to validate cost assumptions for various components of the plan, including prevention, diagnostics, and demand generation. The sessions culminated in a harmonised plenary discussion, with stakeholders reaching consensus on targets, cost parameters, and implementation pathways," it said.

The National Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan, which will be implemented from 2025-2030, has evolved from the National Strategic Plan for Prevention and Control of Cancer of the Cervix 2023- 2027.

Presenting the elimination plan, Professor Sani A. Malami, Secretary of the NTF-CCE, said Nigeria has recorded phenomenal achievement in vaccinating over 13 million girls against Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Vaccination against HPV protects girls from cervical cancer.

He explained the comprehensive strategy, which covers vaccination, screening, treatment, health workforce development, and a robust monitoring system.

Professor Malami highlighted that every $1 spent could generate up to $26 in societal return, framing the initiative as both a moral and economic imperative.

The NTF-CCE is charged with the responsibility of providing expert guidance, mobilising resources, and leading a comprehensive national effort to drastically reduce the burden of cervical cancer in Nigeria.

It is chaired by former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, and also comprises prominent Nigerians, such as globally renowned cancer advocate, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, as its vice chairman and Prof Sani A. Malami, and veteran journalist, Chief Moji Makanjuola, among others