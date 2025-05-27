Nigeria: 9.6m Spam Attempts On Airtel Lines Flagged in 2 Months

Airtel Nigeria has announced that its AI-powered Spam Alert Service issued over 9.6 million spam alerts between March 13 and May 20, 2025.

As part of its ongoing commitment to protecting customers from unwanted and potentially fraudulent communications, Airtel designed the AI Spam Alert service to analyze traffic patterns and detect anomalies.

In the period since launch the AI pinpointed a total of 9,667,008 SMS as potential spam messages in the two months after its launch.

Of these, the system identified 528,080 on-net (Airtel-to-Airtel) and 9,138,928 off-net (from other networks) numbers as suspected spam messages, demonstrating the scale of the threat and Airtel's advanced processing capability.

Commenting on this development, Airtel Nigeria CEO Dinesh Balsingh has restated Airtel's commitment to protecting its customers.

"This milestone demonstrates the strength of our AI-driven infrastructure in combating the growing menace of spam and scam calls. At Airtel Nigeria, we are focused on connecting Nigerians and ensuring their safety and confidence while using our network," he noted.

"We understand that trust is the cornerstone of digital communication. That's why we've invested heavily in intelligent systems that not only detect potential threats but also learn and evolve with data. As threats become more sophisticated, so will our solutions. As a company, we remain focused on leading the industry in innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every Nigerian can enjoy a safer and smarter digital experience," Balsingh added.

Airtel said the Spam Alert Service is part of its broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into its core offerings to deliver smarter and safer experiences for its customers across the country.