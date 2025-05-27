Zimbabwe: Public Accounts Committee 'Satisfied' With Treasury's Report On Issues Flagged By Auditor General

FINANCE Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga finally appeared before the Public Accounts Committee last Friday and presented a report on the issues raised by the Auditor General's report, which the legislators said they were satisfied with.

Part of the findings of the AG report were that there had been a gross mishandling of public funds amounting to US$400 million by the Finance Ministry which was also bypassing ministries and agencies and making payments directly to suppliers, failure by private companies to supply vehicles and Treasury minutes not being submitted to the committee.

Guvamatanga who had been a no-show on several occasions had requested the Committee to give him more time to gather evidence.

According to the PAC chairperson, Charlton Hwende, Guvamatanga's oral evidence regarding the raised concerns fully satisfied the Committee members during the inquiry.

"We just finished an inquiry with the Finance ministry led by the permanent secretary.

"We received a report on those issues and I think the committee was satisfied that the appropriate response has been given," said Hwende.

He highlighted: "We discussed the burning issue of suppliers that are getting government money and disappearing without supplying goods.

"The secretary has committed that he's going to give us a whole list of every supplier that has received money from the government and has failed to supply, because that's criminal in our view.

"We want to bring them we want to call every supplier to come here because most of them have realized that they receive government money and immediately use it where they receive it in zig, if the ministers follow up they start claiming that the money is lost value they can find us dollars but it's a criminal enterprise."

Of the direct payments made to TAPO Commercial Private Limited by the treasury, Guvamatanga explained:

"Finance Ministry went into an agreement on December 16, 2022, with TAPO Commercial Private Limited, for the command to supply serving Toyota Hi-Lax GT6 2.8-litre double-cab motor vehicles.

"The ministry paid the US$25,866 to the contractor on December 30, 2022. Since 2021 to date, only four of the seven vehicles have been delivered, leaving three outstanding," Guvamatanga said.

He told PAC the company had made an undertaking to deliver the outstanding vehicles by the 2nd of July 2025.

"The ministry has also returned to pass a request for the outcome of the debatement hearing to enable the initiation of federal protection against the supplier if they fail to deliver in July.

Also, the ministry has ensured that no prepayments are made to suppliers of vehicles before delivery.

"Payments are only made for vehicles that are already delivered.

"In the event that the supplier is set to receive an advance payment, the ministry will ensure that a bank guarantee equivalent to the requested payment value is provided by a registered commercial bank," said the Finance secretary.