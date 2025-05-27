Zimbabwe: MP Partners Australian Embassy to Build Multi-Purpose Sports Facility

BUDIRIRO South Member of Parliament Darlington Chigumbu has partnered with the Australian Embassy to develop a multi-purpose sports facility aimed at curbing drug abuse and unlocking the potential of local youth talent.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Harare, Budiriro, Monday, Chigumbu said this initiative will provide opportunities for local young people and steer them away from drug and substance abuse.

"We want to build a multi-purpose world-class sporting facility which will cater for many sporting disciplines.

"We are doing this because we have seen many youths who are engaging in drug and substance abuse.

"We have also seen that we have a lot of talent which is dying simply because we do not have facilities to expose that talent to opportunities. So we want to do this for our young people who stay in this community," Chigumbu said.

The legislator said part of the money for the project will come from the Australian citizens, Zimbabweans in Australia, as the Constituency Development Fund is not enough.

Deputy Head of Mission for the Australian Embassy in Zimbabwe, Isaac Matia, who also attended the ceremony, assured support to the people of Budiriro.

"Australia believes inclusive sport has the power to connect the people of Australia and Zimbabwe which can foster cooperation and understanding which makes anything possible.

"The Australian and Zimbabwean governments both agree that this is an asset we must leverage in the bilateral relationships.

"We are here to support you and your community," he said.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume warned against illegal occupation of public facilities, stating that any structures built on land designated for sports facilities will be demolished.