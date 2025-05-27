Kenya: DPP Secures 28-Year Jail Term for Duo in Gang Defilement Case

Nairobi — Two men have been sentenced to serve 28 years' imprisonment for gang defiling a minor in Kilifi County.

21-year old Gift Kalu Mwango and Emmanuel Kazungu Mganga, 19, were found guilty of gang defiling a 16-year-old girl on February 9 at Mwambetsungu in Kilifi.

The Court heard that the victim had gone out to collect her shoes at 10pm when she was accosted by the two, who were her neighbours.

They covered her mouth and took her to a nearby thicket where Mwango defiled her while Mganga held a knife and threatened her with violence if she resisted.

While delivering judgement, Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa ruled that the ingredients of gang defilement had been laid out, alongside the age of the victim, the act of penetration and identity of the perpetrators.

"Having considered the Prosecution's case and defence, the court is satisfied that the prosecution has proved the main charge of gang defilement beyond doubt. The accused are found guilty and convicted accordingly," ruled Obulutsa.

Although the court noted that Mganga did not participate in the defilement, it considered that he saw what was happening and had the option of either stopping the act or walking away.

The case was prosecuted by Ridhwan Mohamed.