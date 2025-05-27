Rwanda: Nigerian Artists Explore 'Human Unity' in Maiden Kigali Art Exhibition

Nigerian visual artist Ademola Adeshina celebrated Africa Day, inaugurating a duo art exhibition titled 'Borderless Borders' on Sunday, May 25 at his Simple Living Art Gallery in Kibagabaga, Kigali.

The exhibition, featuring 37 pieces jointly created with fellow Nigerian professional studio artist Moses Oghagbon, will run through June 21, welcoming visitors daily from 9am to 7pm.

The opening drew notable attention of visual arts enthusiasts, with Nigeria's High Commissioner to Rwanda, Ibrahim Zanna, serving as guest of honor. Ambassador Zanna expressed his excitement about the timing of the opening, coinciding with Africa Day, and praised Rwanda's openness to international businesses, which has encouraged the growth of non-local art galleries in Kigali.

For Adeshina, the gallery represents the fulfillment of a vision that began during his first visit to Kigali in 2022.

"I conceived the idea of this gallery the first time I came to Kigali in 2022 and I've been walking towards that and by the grace of God today, the vision has come to reality," he explained.

After multiple visits in 2023, he recognized Rwanda's growing appeal as a global tourist destination, prompting him to pursue the gallery business.

One particular piece titled 'Shared Vision' expresses how a shared vision unites individuals toward a common goal, fostering collaboration, trust, and purpose.

It aligns efforts, inspires commitment, and guides decision-making: When everyone embraces the same vision, motivation increases and synergy develops, leading to more effective teamwork. A clear, shared vision creates direction and meaning, turning diverse talents into collective strength for long-term success.

The Story behind 'Simple Living Art Gallery'

The gallery's name carries personal significance for Adeshina, rooted in his college days when a friend, observing his minimalist lifestyle and approach to life, came up with the nickname "Simple Living."

This philosophy of simplicity in dress, lifestyle, and perspective became central to his identity. The name evolved from his original art studio in Lagos to his current gallery venture in Kigali.

"I have this personal philosophy of just being simple, simple dressings, simple things, simple lifestyle, like most of the things that bother people don't bother me," Adeshina told The New Times, explaining how he tries to view life from its simpler side.

The exhibition's title, 'Borderless Borders,' reflects a profound philosophical message about human unity.

Adeshina explains that the concept emerged from his observation that the lines seen on maps are invisible barriers that don't truly separate humanity.

"We, as human beings, we have no borders. That is why a British man can marry a Rwandan lady, a South African man can donate blood to an American because we all have the same DNA," he noted.

With 13 solo exhibitions under his belt since becoming a professional artist in 1999, Adeshina brings extensive experience to this joint venture. His background in textile design significantly influences his artistic style, creating pieces that could naturally translate into wearable patterns.

"When you look at it, you can naturally print this on clothing and wear it. So, these are the textile aspects of me," he explained.

Among the 37 pieces on display, Adeshina particularly treasures one titled "Aggression."

This meditative piece, created through a spontaneous process when his original vision wasn't materializing, represents his pointillism style. Using aggressive knife strokes without following traditional rules, he discovered a technique that produced wonderful results, leading to his signature approach.

Finding home in Rwanda

Adeshina's decision to establish his gallery in Rwanda came from a deep connection he feels with the country. Originally considering a move to Europe, his visits to Rwanda changed his perspective entirely.

"When I came here, I loved this place and I'm still home. I'm an African. There is no point in leaving my own land," he reflected.

The peaceful atmosphere and sense of belonging he experiences in Rwanda convinced him that, whether in Rwanda or Nigeria, he remains among his people. This connection to his African identity reinforces the 'Borderless Borders' theme of his current exhibition.

Having explored various galleries around Kigali, Adeshina recognizes the unique styles present in the local art scene while confident in his own distinctive contribution. His pointillism technique, combined with his textile-influenced approach and distinctive use of colors and textures, offers something different to Rwanda's growing art industry.