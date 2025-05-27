Kenya Rejects Somaliland's Plan to Open Diplomatic Office in Nairobi

27 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The government of Kenya has announced that a new diplomatic office Somaliland intends to open in Nairobi does not have official authorization.

While Kenya said it welcomes the refurbishment of the existing Somaliland representative office in Nairobi, it emphasized that the office has now been elevated to a diplomatic mission--something Kenya has not approved, as no formal permission was granted.

A statement from the Kenyan government read:

"Kenya underscores its concern about the event planned for May 27, which has not received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The diplomatic status of the office is unauthorized, and proceeding in this manner will not be permitted."

The office was recently renovated and moved to a new building, and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro), who is currently visiting Kenya, was scheduled to officially inaugurate it today, May 27.

This development may trigger a diplomatic standoff between Nairobi and Hargeisa, as Kenya does not officially recognize Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.