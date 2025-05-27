Kenya: CS Tuya and Kakamega Governor Barasa Meet Over Level 6 Hospital

27 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Hon Soipan Tuya and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa discussed the completion of the new Kakamega Level 6 Hospital.

President William Ruto tasked the Ministry of Defence (MOD), working with the State Department for TVETs and the County Government of Kakamega, to fast track the completion of the referral hospital.

When complete, Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital will significantly transform the delivery of critical health services in Western Kenya in line with the Government's UHC agenda of the BETA Plan.

The ultra-modern Kakamega Level 6 Hospital is one of several priority Government projects that MOD is overseeing in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration's multi-agency approach in infrastructure development.

The meeting was convened by Defence Principal Secretary Dr Patrick Mariru.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.