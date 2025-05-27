Mauritius: Lady Sushil Ramgoolam Sen School Celebrates 40 Years of Inclusive Education

The Southern Handicapped Association (SHA) - Lady Sushil Special Education Needs School, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, celebrated its 40th anniversary, today, marking four decades of dedicated service to children and adults with special needs across Mauritius.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the SHA organised an official ceremony at its Riambel centre, in the presence of the Junior Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Anishta Babooram; the Junior Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Hambyrajen Narsinghen; the Junior Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mr Kuvalayan Kugan Parapen; Members of Parliament; the Director/Founder of the SHA, Mr Ramesh Bondy; and other eminent personalities.

The ceremony comprised the inauguration of the newly constructed first floor of the school. This development is a major step forward in enhancing the learning environment and expanding services to meet the growing needs of the school community.

A key highlight of the event was the official launch of the SHA's new website and online system, designed to improve accessibility, streamline communication with parents and stakeholders, and modernise administrative operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Babooram stated that Government promotes equal opportunities for all adding that "when we create space for persons with disabilities to thrive, we enrich the entire fabric of society". She dwelt on the importance of inclusion by highlighting that it promotes acceptance, empathy, and unity; it taps into the talents and capabilities of all citizens, helping to reduce dependency and foster independence; and it upholds human rights and reflects a nation's commitment to justice and equity.

For his part, Mr Narsinghen recalled that a nation's greatest asset lies in its people. For any country to achieve sustainable development, social cohesion, and economic resilience, it must tap into the full spectrum of its human resources, including persons with disabilities, he said. According to him, it is not only a moral obligation but also an economic imperative for governments to ensure that no individual is left behind.

Speaking about employability of disabled persons, Mr Parapen, recalled that employers with a workforce of 35 or more employees are legally required to employ at least 3% of persons with disabilities. He however emphasised the need to enforce the law and adopt a new approach which would guarantee that the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities, particularly in the area of employment are respected. Government, he stated, will ensure that efforts are increasingly being made to promote inclusive employment and that individuals with disabilities have access to meaningful, dignified, and sustainable work opportunities.

As regards assessment procedures for disability pensions, Mr Parapen pointed out that Government will improve its support systems for persons with disabilities, aiming to provide equitable and comprehensive assistance. He spoke about the setting up of a one-assessment board, reconsidering the 60% disability threshold for pension eligibility to promote inclusivity, and revising existing assessment criteria to ensure comprehensive evaluations.

Mr Bondy, in his address, announced that in two weeks, the SHA will be opening an inclusive boutique in Mahebourg, "InclusiCraft", which will feature handmade products by their students and people with disabilities. Speaking about the SHA, he said that it has grown into a model of opportunity, dignity and impact.

The Southern Handicapped Association

Founded in 1985, the SHA serves over 100 beneficiaries across two units in Surinam and Plaine Magnien, providing free services for those from infancy to adulthood. Its mission is to foster inclusion, education, and vocational opportunities for individuals with Autism, Down Syndrome, and Cerebral Palsy, amongst others.