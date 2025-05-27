Nigeria/Ghana: Super Eagles Train Ahead of High-Stakes Clash With Ghana in Unity Cup

While the Unity Cup is classified as a friendly tournament, matches between Nigeria and Ghana are rarely anything but intense.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria held their first training session in London on Monday ahead of their highly anticipated clash with West African rivals Ghana in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The encounter, scheduled for Wednesday, 28 May, at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, marks the beginning of a two-match campaign for the Nigerian side in the invitational tournament.

Twenty-two of the 26 players invited for the Unity Cup have already reported to camp at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Ealing, with preparations in full swing under the watchful eyes of the coaching crew led by Eric Chelle.

The team is expected to be at full strength by Tuesday, as final tactical drills are completed.

While the Unity Cup is classified as a friendly tournament, matches between Nigeria and Ghana are rarely anything but intense.

The historic rivalry between the two footballing powerhouses of West Africa ensures a fiercely competitive atmosphere whenever they meet -- and this fixture promises no less.

The outcome of Wednesday's game will determine who advances to the final on Saturday, 31 May, also at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Nigeria's second match will be against either Jamaica or Trinidad & Tobago, who face each other on Tuesday, 27 May.

Ghana squad

On the other side, Ghana's head coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad featuring a blend of youth and experience.

The list includes five debutants, such as former West Ham United goalkeeper Joseph Tetteh Anang and standout U-20 stars Abdul Aziz Issah and Aaron Essel.

European-based talents like Caleb Yirenkyi of FC Nordsjaelland and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini of Union Saint-Gilloise also made the cut.

Addo emphasised that the Unity Cup presents a crucial opportunity to assess emerging talent ahead of Ghana's September FIFA World Cup qualifiers. "Team building takes time," he noted. "This is a great chance to give some of our young players a platform to prove themselves and compete for long-term roles in the squad."

Both sides are using the Unity Cup not only as preparation for upcoming qualifiers but also to fine-tune squad chemistry and give valuable minutes to returning and fringe players.

Still, when the Super Eagles meet the Black Stars, the stakes are never truly low.

Kick-off on Wednesday is set for 7:00 PM local time, and fans can expect a thrilling contest that continues the storied Nigeria-Ghana football rivalry on an international stage.

SUPER EAGLES IN LONDON

Ahmed Musa, Simon Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Semi Ajayi, Frank Onyeka, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Felix Agu, Igoh Ogbu, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Junior Harrison Nduka, Sodiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Saviour Isaac, Collins Ogwueze, Sikiru Alimi, Adamu Abubakar, Stanley Nwabali, Samuel Chukwueze