West Africa: Tinubu to Attend Ecowas 50th Anniversary, Inaugurate Projects in Lagos

press release

President Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja on Tuesday for Lagos to celebrate, along with other leaders, the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The ECOWAS golden jubilee was flagged off in Accra last month.

The Lagos events will include re-enacting the 1975 declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Victoria Island.

At the Eko Hotels and Suites event, President Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS, will highlight the economic bloc's milestones.

The Chairman of the NIIA and former Minister of External Affairs, Bolaji Akinyemi, a professor, will review the bloc's 50-year journey, which panellists at the NIIA will later analyse.

The only surviving Head of State who signed the ECOWAS declaration, Yakubu Gowon, will participate in all the ceremonies and deliver a speech at the Eko Hotels. Mr Gowon, a retired general, was the Nigerian leader between 1966 and 1975.

Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission, will deliver the welcome address.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu will, on Saturday, 31 May, commission some projects of the administration.

Among them are Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, the flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the 7th Axial Road.

The president will virtually commission Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road and Yakasai-Zalli Road and flag off the Kano Northern By-pass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur Malumfashi, and Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.

President Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

May 26, 2025