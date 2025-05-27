Nigeria: Naira Abuse - 'Nobody Should Condemn Tompolo, Nigerians Know We've Invited Him for Questioning' - EFCC Chairperson

The EFCC stated that Tompolo would face prosecution following public calls for his arrest and trial over alleged Naira abuse during his 54th birthday celebration in April.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has provided an update on the Naira abuse case involving Niger Delta militant leader, Government 'Tompolo' Ekpemupolo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the anti-corruption agency stated that Tompolo would face prosecution following public calls for his arrest and trial over alleged Naira abuse during his 54th birthday celebration in April.

In an interview on TVC on Sunday, EFCC Chairperson Ola Olukoyede urged the public to refrain from hastily condemning Tompolo over the incident.

Mr Olukoyede said, "We have invited Tompolo; all Nigerians know that, and we said no one is above the law. Nobody should condemn Tompolo for the allegation. It's just a mere allegation for now. So when he comes, we look at it. We have subjected the video to forensic analysis because we have to do it.

"These days, people can impose, but we have subjected it; we have invited him, not until we conclude the case. We cannot say whether Tompolo is guilty or not. We must give every Nigerian fear here. The benefit of the doubt. My last question is because I know this won't be my last time."

Enter VDM

The Chairperson of the anti-graft agency also updated the public on the case involving activist Martin 'Verydarkman (VDM)' Otse, stating that the investigation was still ongoing.

VDM was arrested and detained by the Commission over alleged financial crimes but was later released after fulfilling his bail conditions.

"Between the time I assumed office and now, we have opened over five thousand case files--involving the high, the mighty, the middle class, the low, the poor, and the rich, and I don't understand why the issue of VDM became a national matter. We received about four petitions written against that young man, and for nearly five months, we conducted preliminary investigations without inviting him, knowing the kind of person he was.

"He is out there, has followers and all of that. But like I said, the law does not respect persons. If I can bring in ex-governors, ministers, serving officials, and people in both the public and private sectors, I don't see what's special about anyone who cannot be brought in. When we concluded our preliminary investigations and felt he had questions to answer, we brought him in to respond," said Mr Olukoyede.

He further clarified that VDM was detained based on a legitimate court order, stating that 'it would have been impossible to conclude the interrogation in a single day, as the investigation involves numerous angles.'

Mr Olukoyede added that he ordered VDM to be granted bail the following day, and although he was released after a few days, the investigation is still ongoing.

He said, "I don't want to say much about that. When we're done with our investigations, if he has a case to answer in court, he will be made to answer it, and if he doesn't, so be it. As I'm speaking to you, the investigation is ongoing, and there's nothing special about his case.

"As you said, he went out speaking from both sides of the mouth, saying he wants to be a friend of the EFCC and, simultaneously, insulting the EFCC. I don't want to get carried away by that. He's a zealous young Nigerian, and I have nothing against him. But the fact remains: if there are offences, they must be addressed, and if there's a case to investigate, we must investigate it and arrive at a reasonable conclusion."