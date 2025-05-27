Zimbabwe: Baby's Nose, Cheek Cut Off in Suspected Ritual Killing

27 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Filabusi family is reeling from the suspected ritual murder of their eight-week-old son, whose body was found with the nose and right cheek ripped off.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the horrific incident.

"Police in Filabusi are investigating the circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a baby boy (eight weeks) was found dead at Ukuzwisisa Village, Marubamba area on May 25, 2025," said Nyathi.

"The nose and right cheek were cut off. The mother of the victim had left the baby sleeping in the spare bedroom while she was having breakfast in a kitchen hut."

ZRP appealed to anyone with information that might result in the arrest of culprit to report at any nearest police station.

In an unrelated incident, police in Gokwe arrested Janet Mudzingwa (20) on Saturday in connection with concealing the birth of a child.

Investigations by the police established that the suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby on May 22, 2025, at Chiwashira village, Chireya and threw the baby in a disused toilet pit.

Police attended the scene and retrieved the lifeless body from the pit.

