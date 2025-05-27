Uganda: Nalukoola Appeals

27 May 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Kawempe North MP Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola has filed a notice of appeal against Monday's High Court decision that nullified his victory, citing serious irregularities that substantially affected the final outcome. Justice Bernard Namanya nullified Nalukoola's victory and ordered the Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election based on key findings, including failure by the Electoral Commission to count, declare, and tally results from 14 polling stations with 16,640 registered voters, an omission that disenfranchised a large number of voters, including the petitioner Faridah Nambi Kigongo herself.

The notice from his lawyers of PACE Advocates reads, "Take Notice that the Appellant, Luyimbazi Elias Nalukoola is dissatisfied with the judgment of HON. JUSTICE BERNARD NAMANYA from the High Court of Uganda, Civil Division, on the 26th day of May 2025. [He] intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal of Uganda the judgment passed against the Appellant."

